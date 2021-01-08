Mr. Joseph Worley Daniels II, age 50, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Joseph was born on Sunday, October 4, 1970 to Joseph Worley Daniels and Janet Louise Jessup Daniels. He was a lifelong truck driver. Joseph was a very motivated and determined person. He loved to study his bible and witness to people about Christ while out on the road.
Joseph is survived by his parents, Joe & Janet Daniels; daughters, Ashley Daniels, Elizabeth Gore (Tyler), Arielle Daniels; grandchildren, Whyatt Young, Lyliah Gore, Kaceson Gore, Maverick Gore, Novaleigh Young; siblings, James Daniels (Tonya), Tammy Tillery (Kelly); nephews, Christopher Daniels, Garrett Tillery.
A funeral service for Joseph Daniels will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Cameron Shiflett officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Daniels family.
