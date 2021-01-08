Barnesville woman wanted by GBI

A Barnesville woman is wanted in connection with a meth/RICO investigation by the GBI that netted 1.5 kilos of meth, weapons, vehicles and over $40,000 in cash.
Amy Pitts, 37, is wanted for conspiracy to purchase or possess meth and using a communications facility to commit a felony. Others from the area are in jail or wanted.
Jimmy Rogers, 61, of Thomaston is in jail charged with trafficking in meth.
Kimberley Chapman, 53, of Gay is in jail charged with trafficking in meth.
Steve Yancey, 57, of Williams is in jail charged with conspiracy to possess meth and use of a communications facility to commit a felony.
Heather Lipps, 40, of Jackson is wanted for conspiracy to traffic in meth, a RICO violation and use of a communication facility to commit a felony.
Edward Williams, 63, of The Rock is wanted for conspiracy to traffic in meth, a RICO violation and use of a communication facility to commit a felony.
This is the text of the GBI memo on the investigation:
On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clayton County Police Department, executed a series of search warrants. The search warrants were executed at 310 Robin Hood Lane, Hampton, Georgia 30228; 75 Little John Trail, Hampton, Georgia 30228; 11550 Turner Road, Hampton, Georgia 30228; and 341 Wood Road, Apartment A, Hampton, Georgia 30228. The GBI investigation began in October 2020 and resulted in the seizure of more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $12,000.00, a stolen motorcycle, nine firearms, five vehicles, and approximately $41,436.70 in U.S. Currency from drug proceeds. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Drug Task Force, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, and the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.