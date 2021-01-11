Mr. David Karl Rose, age 58 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Survivors will be announced later.
Funeral services for Mr. David Rose will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church, Milner, GA. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. as well as, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring may make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America of Barnesville, PO Box 624, Barnesville, GA 30204, in memory of Mr. David Rose.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Rose family.
