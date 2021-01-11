/Unitedbank
/Eedition

David Karl Rose

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Monday, January 11. 2021
Mr. David Karl Rose, age 58 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Survivors will be announced later. 

Funeral services for Mr. David Rose will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church, Milner, GA. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. as well as, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring may make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America of Barnesville, PO Box 624, Barnesville, GA 30204, in memory of Mr. David Rose.

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Rose family.

To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette