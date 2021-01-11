Mr. James Marshall “Jamie” Mauldin, AKA “Little Daddy”, age 50, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his residence.
Jamie was born on Wednesday, November 4, 1970 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late John Ross Mauldin, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Driskell Maynard. He was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Jamie loved to watch and play football. He loved listening to country music. Jamie enjoyed working with his brother. He loved wrestling.
Jamie is survived by his mother, Evelyn Mauldin Maynard; brother and sister-in-law, Skip & Sissy Mauldin; sister, Michelle Garrett (Jeff Smith); brother and sister-in-law, Benjamin & Denise Mauldin; special friend, Joanne; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service for James Mauldin will be held at the Community House on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Mauldin family.
