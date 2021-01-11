Lamar County was up to 963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 66 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white male (60); white female (80); black male (53) white male, 81; white male, 70; white male, 86; black female, 84; white female, 68; black female, 73; black male, 90+; white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 642,712 confirmed cases with 44,742 hospitalizations and 10,299 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 749 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Upson: 1397 cases, 128 hospitalizations and 73 deaths.
Monroe: 1405 cases, 132 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.
Butts: 1498 cases, 88 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
Spalding: 2849 cases, 314 hospitalizations and 91 deaths.
Jan. 11: 963 cases, 28 deaths
