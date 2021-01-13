Sheriff Brad White reported Wednesday morning his investigators and GBI agents are working hard on solving the murder of 17-year-old D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter whose body was found in the Unionville Church cemetery here Sunday.
Hunter was shot at least once. The working theory is she was shot elsewhere and the body brought here.
"We're working it hard. We should have some news soon," sheriff White said.
The Unionville Church cemetery on High Falls Park Road was transformed into a crime scene Sunday afternoon when visitors to a family plot there discovered the body of a black female in the area behind the graves. The shocked visitors quickly backed out and called 911. Lamar deputies and investigators arrived and called for help from the GBI. Crime scene techs worked the area until dark Sunday and the scene was secured overnight. They were back at it Monday morning, running metal detectors and marking evidence with yellow placards. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Sheriff: Investigators working hard on murder probe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks