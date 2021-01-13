COVID-19 vaccinations begin for those over 65

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly here (see related coverage) but help is on the way!
Vaccinations will expand this week with citizens over the age of 65 becoming eligible as part of the expanded 1A target group. The shots will be given Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the drive-thru area established in the rear of the Southern Rivers Energy headquarters on Hwy. 341 South.
Vaccinations are free and offered by appointment only. Call 770.358.1483, extension 4 to make an appointment. A photo ID to prove age will be required. Wear short sleeves or loose fitting clothing that can be rolled up and prepare to wait in line.
It is highly recommended that those being vaccinated wait in the area for at least 15 minutes to be monitored for adverse reactions. Citizens are advised not to get the vaccine if they are allergic to any vaccine components or have had any other vaccinations in the previous 14 days.
The vaccination consists of two injections with the second due 21 days after the first, a fact those making appointments should note for scheduling.
Those who have had or currently have COVID should wait until they have completely recovered to be vaccinated. Those who have had antibody therapy should wait at least 90 days to be vaccinated.
Vaccinations began here Dec. 21. Those in the first group will return this week for the second injection.
Those 65 and older were added to the 1A target group by Gov. Brian Kemp last week. Also in the group are frontline medical personnel, law enforcement and nursing home staff and residents. Those in that group who have not received the vaccine are eligible for the drive-thru vaccinations as well.
Additionally, Upson Regional Medical Center will offer vaccinations to those in the 1A target group beginning today. Call 706.647.8111, extension 1347 to make an appointment.