Jaylan Jashad Ray, 22, of Albany has been arrested in connection with the murder of D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter whose body was found dumped in Unionville Church cemetery here Sunday.
LCSO investigators, GBI agents and U.S. Marshals made the arrest in Tallahassee, Florida. Ray has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is in the Leon County, Florida jail awaiting extradition.
UPDATE:
At a press conference late Wednesday afternoon, sheriff Brad White told reporters that investigators heard Ray was friends with Hunter's boyfriend who was shot and killed in August, 2020. He also said Ray's vehicle was on security video from Unionville Church both entering and leaving the cemetery. "The church has had some issues before so they have top notch cameras. The video was very clear," the sheriff said.
Ray's car was found in Albany and seized. It was taken to the area crime lab there for processing.
Ray's mother's apartment in Albany was also searched and evidence, including articles of Hunter's clothing, was found there.
Ray has still not waived extradition. "We will get him back here eventually," sheriff White concluded.
Updated: Arrest made in murder case
