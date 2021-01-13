Lamar County was up to 981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths as of the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 66 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white male (81); white male (60); white female (80); black male (53) white male, 81; white male, 70; white male, 86; black female, 84; white female, 68; black female, 73; black male, 90+; white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85.
Statewide there have been 654,356 confirmed cases with 45,533 hospitalizations and 10,580 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 762 cases, 57 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Upson: 1407 cases, 130 hospitalizations and 74 deaths.
Monroe: 1434 cases, 134 hospitalizations and 62 deaths.
Butts: 1536 cases, 90 hospitalizations and 50 deaths.
Spalding: 2918 cases, 318 hospitalizations and 95 deaths.
Jan. 13: 981 cases, 29 deaths
