Blood Drive is Jan. 28 here

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held here Jan. 28 from 1-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church. The drive is sponsored by the Barnesville Rotary Club and the Women’s League.
Safety protocols will be in effect including a mask requirement, distancing and hand sanitizing. The Red Cross will screen for COVID-19 antibodies so donors will be able to learn if they have been exposed to the virus.
Lamar County has been very supportive of blood drives. The previous 42 drives have collected almost 2000 units of blood. The goal for this drive is 55-60 units.
You can make an appointment and get more information by calling 1.800.RED CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code ‘lamar’.
