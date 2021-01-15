Eileen "Sunny" Korman, 62, of Barnesville, Georgia passed away December 26, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Gymkhana Ranch from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Outdoor seating and refreshments will be provided. Only service animals allowed. Masks are encouraged but not required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Sunny Korman to her Memorial Fund at United Bank. All donations will be used to help support her loved animals in their new homes.