Mr. Wyly Chappell Hill, of Barnesville Ga., died on January 13, 2021 at the age of 78, after a long battle with multiple illnesses.
Wyly was born on July 23,1942 in Thomaston, Ga. His parents, Asa and Mantie Byrd Hill, moved Wyly and his sister Charlene to Yatesville, Ga when he was 12 years old.
Wyly took a job as a paper delivery boy at the age of 12 and when he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he was a Private First Class E3 in the 214 Artillery. He was honorably discharged in 1963 when he then joined the United States Army. He served as a Specialist E-5 (P-20) and was a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and went to work for Delta Airlines where he served in various positions until he retired in 1995. After retiring he went to work for Spalding County Parks and Recreation for a year and at that time decided to retire for good. Wyly found out quickly that he wasn’t one to sit around so he decided to start his own business refurbishing houses, where he helped others who were struggling to find work by giving them jobs. Wyly loved helping others and fixing things and enjoyed his work very much. He worked until 2018 when he fell and broke his hip and was unable to continue.
In 1978, Wyly married Valerie Waltman, and the couple had one daughter. Both Wyly and Valerie had children from previous marriages. Valerie had one daughter and two sons and Wyly had one son making them a family of 7. The couple moved to Barnesville, Ga. in 1978 where they resided for their entire married life. Wyly was a Christian and attended First Baptist Church of Barnesville. He was a dedicated, loving Father, husband and friend and if there is one thing that we can say about him it’s that he would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it.
Wyly will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Valerie; daughter, Stephanie Hill Allen: son, Steven Hill; and sister Charlene Stallings. He is predeceased by his father, Asa Hill, mother Mantie Byrd Hill, daughter, Ginger Hill Middleton, and son, Matthew David Hill. Wyly had 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well.
Due to COVID no services will be held. There will be a small memorial at the home for immediate family only. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 1068 Five Points Road, Barnesville, GA 30240 or In lieu of flowers a donation can be made directly to First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Hill family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com