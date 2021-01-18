Upson Regional Medical Center, Barnesville Medical Office Building (100 Hwy. 18 W.) will offer free COVID-19 vaccine on January 21. The vaccine is now available for adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders.
Those in the designated groups interested in getting the vaccine must have an appointment in order to receive admission. Please review the fact sheet on the vaccine and complete the consent form prior to appointment. These documents are available at urmc.org, onsite upon check in and the Upson Regional Medical Center Barnesville Medical Office Building lobby for you to pick up prior to your visit.
To schedule your appointment call 770-872-5015 beginning 9 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021.
Upson Regional offering free COVID vaccinations at Barnesville facility
