Mr. John James Haygood, III, 65, of Yatesville, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Mr. Haygood was born on October 24, 1955, a son of the late Viola Harrell and John James Haygood, Jr. He was a graduate of Yatesville High School. After high school he joined the family dairy business, Haygood Farms. He partnered with his cousin, Jeff Haygood, Jr., until his passing.
Mr. Haygood was married for 44 years to Angeli Butts Haygood. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Aimee (Jenn Hoselton) Haygood of Chapel Hill, NC, Lori H. (Zeke) Harvey of Griffin, Wendy H. (Ted) Jones of Yatesville and Katie H. (Matt) Smith of Thomaston; two sisters, Kathy (Rodney) Jackson of Round Oak, and Joyce (Tommy) Glisson of Greensboro; and seven grandchildren, Landen Jones, Gibson Jones, Reynolds Harvey, John Thomas Harvey, Levi Haygood, Ace Haygood, and Mattie Kate Smith.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Haygood were held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Pierson Cemetery in Culloden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liver
Transplant Fund at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. The address is Piedmont Hospital, ATTN: Barbara Anderson, 1968 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Please mark the donation in memory of John James Haygood III.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com