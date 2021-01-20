From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Gregory Allen Jones after he was reported to be at the Red Roof Inn in Forsyth. Deputies went to the Inn to serve warrants and approached Jones after he left his room and entered his vehicle. Jones refused to leave the vehicle and fled the scene. Deputies then shot at the tires of the vehicle, but Jones continued to flee. Deputies gave chase and Jones wrecked behind the church Daysprings Presbyterian on Highway 41 and Thornton Road. Jones fled the vehicle on foot.
As a precaution, all Monroe County Schools have been put on Code Red lockdown with multiple Deputies at each school.
Jones is wanted on multiple felony warrants. Jones is 5"8", approximately 240 lbs, brown eyes and a shaved head. We are asking the public if they see Jones to please call 911 immediately. Do not approach Jones as he is considered armed and dangerous.
UPDATE: To clarify, we received a tip that Jones was located at the Red Roof Inn as Jones was featured on America's Most Wanted.
Multiple agencies are currently involved in the manhunt. Forsyth Police Department, Georgia State Patrol (including aviation) and Department of Corrections.
UPDATE 2: FUGITIVE CAPTURED
We have just received word that Gregory Allen Jones has been captured and arrested in Anderson, SC.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office identified the stolen vehicle and a chase began. The chase ended in a wreck and Jones rolling the vehicle.
South Carolina State Troopers are working the wreck.
Gregory Allen Jones is wanted and thought to be armed.
Updated: Shots fired in Forsyth; fugitive on the run
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks