Lady Trojans soccer rosters have been posted

The rosters for the Lady Trojan soccer program were announced Friday after a week of tryouts. These rosters do not reflect the possible addition of players who were out last week due to COVID or who are currently playing other sports.
Tryouts will be offered to those so affected.
Varsity:
Brittany Arreola, Tamya Blasingame, Alaina Cato, Kaylah Grammer, Lily Harris, Paige Mayfield, Mackenzie Sherrit, Madison Smith, Savannah Taylor and Iniyah Walker.
Junior Varsity:
All JV players are potential crossovers to play varsity. Varisty/JV designations may change during the course of the season.
Aniyah Barron, Cara Bishop, Ally Bloxham, McKenna Boutwell, Deshunna Bowles, Vanessia Byrd, Chloe Cornelius, Armani Flewellen, Kaylee Hamrick, Maci-Lauren Lanier, Macy Smith, Samiya Smith and Morgan Strickland.
LCMS:
Jenny Beverly, Ava Bushby, Lametriana Byrd, Krista Hatifeld, Makaiya Howard, Ava Lonberg, Wren Lonberg, Emily McEvers, Karolina Page, Giada Ritch, Chelsea Roberts, M’Kenzie Smith, Addison Swatts, Grace Taylor, Rachel Taylor and Raegyn Thomas.
LCMS alternates:
Qua’nijah Brown, Haven Flournoy, Payton Stanley and Tessa Walls.
