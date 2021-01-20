/Unitedbank
Milner man killed in Spalding crash

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, January 20. 2021
Details remain sketchy but a Milner man was killed late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle accident on East McIntosh Road in Spalding County. Spalding coroner Michael Pryor identified the victim as Michael Hand of 621 Zebulon Rd.

Three others were injured when a car driven at a high rate of speed ran off the road and hit a building. Multiple units responded, including three Air Life medical helicopters. More to follow...

-WKEU
