Interviews are underway this week as the school system administration and leadership at LCHS strive to find a head football coach.
The position was vacated in mid-December when Jeff Sloan stepped down after two seasons leading the team. Sloan remains at LC as assistant principal and athletic director.
School superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson reported last week approximately 65 candidates have applied for the position. “We are very pleased with the number and quality of applicants,” Wilson said.
LC interviewing football coaches this week
