Mr. James Reynolds (Jimmy) Harvey, 69, of Milner, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at WellStar Spalding Hospital.
Mr. Harvey was born in Waycross, Georgia on September 29, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. Harvey Jr. and Alice Reynolds Harvey. He was retired from Georgia Power. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and working on his son’s tree farm.
Jimmy graduated from Waycross High School in 1969. He continued his education at the University of Georgia and graduated in 1974. He was also a member of the RedCoat Marching Band.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Diane Harvey. He is also survived by daughter, Marie Harvey Knight (David) and son, Zeke Harvey (Lori). He was the proud grandfather of three boys and lovingly called nandaddy by them all. They include James Reynolds Harvey II, John Thomas Harvey, and John David Knight. Jimmy has two brothers, A.C. Harvey III and Joe Harvey (Carol). He also has many nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart.
There was no formal visitation at the funeral home, but family and friends were invited to pay their respects and sign the register on Friday, January 22, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. As a tribute to Jimmy, there was a drive through visitation on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harvey residence, 510 Chappell Mill Road, Milner. Following the tribute, a private graveside service with immediate family only was held at Milner Baptist Church.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy had a love for reading and a passion for music. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: FERST Foundation – Lamar County, P.O. Box 926, Barnesville, GA 30204, 770-358-3270. Strong Rock Christian School (band program) 4200 Strong Rock Parkway, Locust Grove, GA 30248, 678-833-1200. St. George’s Episcopal School (music program) 103 Birch Street, Milner, GA 30257, 770-358-9432.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of James Reynolds (Jimmy) Harvey by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.