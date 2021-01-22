Mordecai Simmons Jr. 67, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on January 5. 2021 in the Grady Hospital.
Mordecai Simmons Jr. 67, formerly of Barnesville transitioned on January 5. 2021 in the Grady Hospital.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2 pm at Brown-Brantley Family Cemetery on Maynard Mill Road Forsyth, GA. Rev. Dr. Robert M. Dickerson will bring words of Comfort.
Trice Funeral Home Inc, of Barnesville, is in charge of all professional services.
Mordecai was born in Barnesville GA to the late Sallie M. Simmons and Mr. Mordecai Simmons Sr. He was a graduate of Lamar County High School. He enlisted in United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He later in life moved to Atlanta Georgia.
He leaves to cherished his memory a daughter Ms. Sherika Simmons of Forsyth, sisters Ms. Shirley Smith, Ms. Martha Reid, Ms. Margaret Brownlee, Ms. Linda Simmons, Ms. Brenda Simmons, and Mrs, Connie (Johnny) Caslin. Brothers Mr. Robert (Eva) Simmons Mr. Charles (Anita) Simmons, and Mr. Roger Simmons. Aunt Ms, Lillie L. Pullins.
A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss him dearly.