Lamar County was up to 1053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 32 deaths as of the Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar has recorded 71 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) black male (67), black male (64), white male (85) white male (81); white male (60); white female (80); black male (53) white male (81); white male (70); white male (86); black female (84); white female (68); black female (73); black male (90+); white male (69); white male (73); white male (55): white female (88); black female (66); white female (70); white female, (72); white male (80); black male (49); white female (81); white female (83); white male (87); white female (88); white male (86); white female (85); white female (74); black female (87); white male (85).
Statewide there have been 707,750 confirmed cases with 47,950 hospitalizations and 11,670 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 823 cases, 58 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Upson: 1524 cases, 135 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.
Monroe: 1535 cases, 140 hospitalizations and 70 deaths.
Butts: 1665 cases, 96 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
Spalding: 3119 cases, 340 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.
Jan. 22: 1061 cases, 32 deaths
