Lamar County was up to 1081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 32 deaths as of the Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar has recorded 73 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) black male (67), black male (64), white male (85) white male (81); white male (60); white female (80); black male (53) white male (81); white male (70); white male (86); black female (84); white female (68); black female (73); black male (90+); white male (69); white male (73); white male (55): white female (88); black female (66); white female (70); white female, (72); white male (80); black male (49); white female (81); white female (83); white male (87); white female (88); white male (86); white female (85); white female (74); black female (87); white male (85).
Statewide there have been 714,322 confirmed cases with 48,270 hospitalizations and 11,798 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 831 cases, 59 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Upson: 1538 cases, 136 hospitalizations and 80 deaths.
Monroe: 1548 cases, 140 hospitalizations and 70 deaths.
Butts: 1694 cases, 98 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
Spalding: 3156 cases, 341 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.
Jan. 23: 1081 cases, 32 deaths
