Mrs. Peggy Juanita Sealock Marable, age 80 of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Riverside Nursing Home, Thomaston, Georgia.
Peggy was born on Thursday, March 28, 1940 to the late James Howard Sealock and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Sealock. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Marable; sisters, Patricia Wilson, Brenda Sealock; brother, Wayne Sealock. Peggy was a homemaker who enjoyed watching television and loved music. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rainey Marable; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Tim Parker; grandchildren, Blane Parker, Scott Parker; sister, Theora Reynolds; brother, Larry Sealock and wife, Wanda; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Peggy Marable will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Garth Forster officiating.
Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Marable family.
