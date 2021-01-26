Mrs. Wanda Denice Smith, age 54 of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence.
Wanda was born on Wednesday, June 8, 1966 to the late William Hulett “Tony” Smith, Jr., and the late Frances Evelyn Guy Smith. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Smith, Jimmy Smith; sisters, Tracy Cato, Cindy Pruitt. Wanda enjoyed going to the beach, the Crystal Springs Pool in Thomaston and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Barnesville First Assembly of God.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Michael Smith; son, Joshua Smith (Ashley); daughter, Ashley Smith (Antonio Cauthen); step-son, Michael Smith, Jr.; twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister, Diane Martin; brothers; Mark Smith (Renee), Tommy Smith (Angie), Tommy Ray Kennedy, Bill Smith (Dave), Keith Kennedy, Jonathan Smith (Courtney); mother-in-law, Melinda Smith; sister-in-law, Rhonda Merritt (Mitchell); brother-in-law, Robert Smith (Vickie); several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Wanda Smith will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Alex Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Donations may be made directly to the funeral home or through the fundraiser link provided in the obituary on our website.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.
