/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Coach Travis Ellington was named head football for the Trojans Tuesday. Pictured are (l-r) his wife Tootie Ellington, Travis Ellington and his sons Whitt and Levi Ellington.

Updated: Travis Ellington named Trojan head coach

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 26. 2021
Updated: 3 hours ago
Travis Ellington was named head football coach at Lamar County High School Tuesday evening at a called meeting of the school board. Ellington comes to LC from Tift County High School where he was an assistant.

Becky Taylor, sports editor at The Tifton Gazette, described Ellington as "beloved" in his native Tift County.

More to follow....
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette