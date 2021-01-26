Travis Ellington was named head football coach at Lamar County High School Tuesday evening at a called meeting of the school board. Ellington comes to LC from Tift County High School where he was an assistant.
Becky Taylor, sports editor at The Tifton Gazette, described Ellington as "beloved" in his native Tift County.
More to follow....
Coach Travis Ellington was named head football for the Trojans Tuesday. Pictured are (l-r) his wife Tootie Ellington, Travis Ellington and his sons Whitt and Levi Ellington.
