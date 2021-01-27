Water service disruptions begin today in Barnesville

The City of Barnesville is warning of water service interruptions beginning Wednesday, Jan 27 on Washington, Jenkins, Jackson, 1st and 2nd streets. The disruptions will be intermittent for the next three weeks.
There may also be some water discoloration after service is restored. Residents should run their cold water until it is clear before drinking or doing laundry.
The city is improving water and sewer infrastructure in the areas listed and received $750,000 in CDBG funds to do the work. The water line work is 90% complete. Sewer line work will begin within the next month.
If you need more information or have questions, call city hall at 770.358.0181.
