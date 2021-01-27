By Walter Geiger
Arthur (Brutz) English can continue his campaign for magistrate judge after the Board of Elections voted unanimously not to challenge his eligibility at a hearing Wednesday morning.
Brutz English (foreground) addresses the Board of Elections at Wednesday's hearing. Pictured are (l-r) member Monica Walters, member Mike Perry, elections supervisor Anita Reid, chairperson Elaine Williams, vice-chairman Bill Christopher, member Scott Cone and county attorney Scott Mayfield. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
English's eligibility goes unchallenged
