/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Brutz English (foreground) addresses the Board of Elections at Wednesday's hearing. Pictured are (l-r) member Monica Walters, member Mike Perry, elections supervisor Anita Reid, chairperson Elaine Williams, vice-chairman Bill Christopher, member Scott Cone and county attorney Scott Mayfield. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

English's eligibility goes unchallenged

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 27. 2021
By Walter Geiger

Arthur (Brutz) English can continue his campaign for magistrate judge after the Board of Elections voted unanimously not to challenge his eligibility at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette