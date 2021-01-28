Mrs. Sandra Diane Fuller Bryan, age 71 of Milner, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Bryan was born in Barnesville, Georgia on May 19, 1949. Her parents, Lawrence Brown Fuller, Sr. and Esther Behre (Mutt) Fuller, brothers, Larry Fuller and Lawrence B. (Joe) Fuller, Jr. all preceded her in death. She had worked at the Griffin Country Club for over 20 years, and retired from the Barnesville Housing Authority. Mrs. Bryan was a lifelong member of the Church of Nazarene, Barnesville.
Survivors include, her husband, Harold Bryan; daughters, Stacey Ard and Shannon Reeder; best friend, Peggy Glenn; grandchildren, Brittney and Morris Conner and their daughter, Emma, Bryan Ard and his daughters, Kinsley Ann and Kennady, Anna Reeder, and Morghan Reeder; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Barnesville Nazarene Church. Reverend Kevin Thomas and Reverend Lonnie Grant will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Bryan will be carried to the church to lie-in-state from 1:00 until the service hour.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements
Please join the family at www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or a memory on her web page.
