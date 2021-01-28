Mary Lee Lindsey Baldwin 76, 358 Roberts Road transitioned on Sunday in the Brightmoor Hospice.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday January 30 in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Keith Battle will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday January 29 5-8 pm.
Mary leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts of her children Ms. LeAnne Langston of Barnesville, Mr. Kelvin Langston (Maxine), Ms. Jakendra Lindsey of Joneboro, Ms. Patsi Baldwin-Jackson of College Park, Mr. Fletcher Baldwin Jr. Grandchildren Tiendria Langston, Kamauri Carr, Kameron Carr, Kali Wilkes Sisters Ms. Gracie Holder, Mrs. Janie(Joseph)Paschal, Ms. Jewell Searcy, Ms. Angela Lindsey. Brother Mr. Clarence (Sylvia) Lindsey. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends who all will miss her presence.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.