The LC Wrestling team defeated Dodge County last weekend 54-22 and will host the GHSA Class AA State Duals Championships Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The meet will be held in the new high school gym.
Eight teams qualified. In addition to Lamar, they are Oglethorpe County, Dade County, Lovett, Banks County, Vidalia, Toombs County and East Laurens.
The Trojan wrestlers include (front, l-r) Braydon Pines, Sam Blevins, Bradley Tavares, Hunter Hammock, Eli Browning; (2nd row, l-r) Chaz Hammock, Nathan Layton, Kendall Jones, Levi Banks; (3rd row, l-r) Travis Jones, Seth Kellam, Cayden Sloan; (fourth row, l-r) James Gilroy, Clint Williams; and (top) Christian Bostic. (Photo: Donna Flournoy)
LC hosts Class AA state duals meet Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks