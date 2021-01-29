Ofifcers and investigators from the Barnesville Police Department made three arrests Friday in connection with an armed robbery on Ice Street late Wednesday in which an AK-47 was stolen.
A suspect was identified after a review of social media. A search warrant was executed at 804 Piedmont Woods apartments.
Quendavious Taylor, 21, was arrested and found to be in possession of the firearm. He will be charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with other charges pending..
Two other suspects fled the scene but were quickly apprehended on Edgewood Circle. The were identified as another Quavarian Taylor, 18, and Terrell Hart, 20. They will be charged with obstruction of an officer.
Updated: BPD makes arrests in Ice Street armed robbery
