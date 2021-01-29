Lamar County was up to 1133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 33 deaths as of the Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar has recorded 79 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white male (81), black male (67), black male (64), white male (85) white male (81); white male (60); white female (80); black male (53) white male (81); white male (70); white male (86); black female (84); white female (68); black female (73); black male (90+); white male (69); white male (73); white male (55): white female (88); black female (66); white female (70); white female, (72); white male (80); black male (49); white female (81); white female (83); white male (87); white female (88); white male (86); white female (85); white female (74); black female (87); white male (85).
Statewide there have been 741,991confirmed cases with 49,869 hospitalizations and 12,410 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 866 cases, 59 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Upson: 1585 cases, 137 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
Monroe: 1609 cases, 147 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.
Butts: 1758 cases, 100 hospitalizations and 56 deaths.
Spalding: 3282 cases, 348 hospitalizations and 106 deaths.
Jan. 29: 1133 cases, 33 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks