Increased EMS response times have county looking for answers

By Walter Geiger
At it’s meeting Jan. 19 the Lamar County commission authorized county administrator Sean Townsend to negotiate with Community Ambulance regarding the current shortage of EMTs and drastically increased response times on EMS calls in the county.
Those close to the situation report Community has lost a large number of personnel over the last six months. Many left for other companies for higher pay and better benefits. The commission asked Townsend to look into the county possibly augmenting the pay of EMTs to address the shortage of paramedics.
Attorney Scott Mayfield told the commissioners that, though the county pays no subsidy, the county does have a contract with Community so any changes would have to be made in an amendment. “There is a contract but they are not abiding by it,” Mayfield alleged.
Sheriff Brad White reported his dispatchers have had instances where they had five calls waiting for an ambulance to arrive. “Our dispatchers are repeatedly having to call surrounding counties, trying to get mutual aid through other EMS providers to cover local calls,” the sheriff said.
An EMS crew from the Butts County Fire Department had to be called in to assist Lamar first responders in working a golf cart accident that injured a young boy Jan. 2 near Milner due to a lack of staffed ambulances here. The child had to be air lifted to an Atlanta trauma center for treatment but has since recovered. A lack of paramedics and lengthened response times by EMS has drawn the attention of the Lamar County commission. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
