Mr. David Harold Niblett, age 78 of Milner, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
David was born on Tuesday, March 31, 1942 in Milner, Georgia to the late Euell Franklin Niblett and the late Ludie Mae Akins Niblett. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Price; sisters, Betty Tidwell, Margie Niblett, Janie Darden; brother, James Niblett. David loved and enjoyed the outdoors, vegetable and flower gardening and his pets.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Ann Niblett; daughter, Rhonda Richardson; son, David K. Niblett (Amanda); granddaughters, Brandy Roden, Jessica Richardson; great-grandchildren, Emily Roden, Jacob Roden, Journee Watson; brothers, Howard Niblett (Mary Ann), Kelly Niblett, Charles Niblett (Betty Jo), sisters, Mildred Sims (Larry), Martha Gant; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. David Niblett will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Karen Mitcham officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Niblett family.
