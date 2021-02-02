Mr. Hillery Thomas McBroom, age 70 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Upson Regional Hospital.
Mr. McBroom was born in Griffin, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Vaughn and Virginia Anne McBroom, as well as his first wife, Brenda “Dianne” Farmer McBroom. Hillery was a long time, self-employed business owner and most recently, the Allstate Agent in Barnesville. Hillery was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Hillery graduated from Gordon Military High School in 1968, then attended Gordon College.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Bonnie McBroom; children, Todd McBroom, Brian Abernathy (Shelley), Amy Matthews (Brent). He was the proud grandfather, known as Pop, of six grandsons, Parker McBroom, Hayes McBroom, Austin Adamson, Alex Abernathy, Ashton Abernathy and Butler Matthews; one granddaughter, Bonnie Kathryn Matthews. Survivors also include his sister, Donna Ellis (Ronnie); brother, Bernie McBroom (Patsy); as well as several nephews.
No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home, however, if you would like to stop by to pay your respects and sign the guest register, you may do so during regular business hours. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Hillery loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. George’s Episcopal School Athletic Department: 103 Birch St., Milner, GA 30257; Lamar County Baseball Program c/o Mike O’Berg, 1 Trojan Way, Barnesville, GA 30204 or Rock Springs Christian Academy Athletic Department: 219 Rock Springs Rd., Milner, GA 30257.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the McBroom family.
