Mrs. Rose Emogene Mitchell Atkinson, age 94 of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Atkinson was born on Monday, September 20, 1926 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Ernest E. Mitchell and the late Addie Mae Spillers Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Milledge Edward Atkinson; grandson, James Eric Hawkins; brothers, Max Mitchell, Gene Mitchell, John T. Mitchell, Kenneth Mitchell; sister, Delores Fortin. Rose was retired from Carter’s as a Seamstress.
Mrs. Atkinson is survived by her children, Virginia Johnson, Michael and Jean Sewell, Michelle and Jimmy Hawkins; grandchildren, John Sewell, Wesley Sewell, Millie Miller; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Helen McCall; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Rose Atkinson will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at The Lighthouse Church of Barnesville with Reverend John Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in the Atkinson Family Cemetery. Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Atkinson family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.