Mr. Frank Matthews Ogletree, Jr. of Barnesville, passed away at his residence on Monday, February 1, 2021. He was 90 years old.
Mr. Ogletree was born in Bethesda, Maryland on July 8, 1930 to Frank Matthews Ogletree, Sr. And Francis Fussell Ogletree. Not long after his birth, his family moved back to his father’s hometown of Barnesville.
Mr. Ogletree is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Carolyn Joan Garrett Ogletree.
Mr. Ogletree graduated from Gordon Military in 1947. After working at a family business in Barnesville, Mr. Ogletree embarked on a lengthy career with the state of Georgia that spanned 5 decades. As an examiner with the Industrial Loan Division under the Office of Insurance Commissioner, Mr. Ogletree traveled the southern portion of Georgia for many years. After serving in the examiner’s capacity, he was promoted to the Director of the Industrial Loan Division, where he remained until he retired in December 2010 after 49 1/2 years of service.
An avid hunter, Mr. Ogletree could be found on the dove field every fall season, either at Cedar Ridge Farms (his family’s farm) or down in Redbone assisting the Moye family.
Mr. Ogletree was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where he was a member of the Timothy Class.
Mr. Ogletree is survived by his son, Matt (Beth), and his two grandsons, Bo and Payne, all of Barnesville and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service for Mr. Frank Ogletree, Jr., will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. the funeral home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Ogletree family.
