Trojan Christian Bostic (left) is shown pinning an opponent during the Class AA state duals meet here Saturday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: More wrestling on tap at LC gym

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, February 3. 2021
Updated: 3 hours ago
The LC wrestling team hosted the Class AA state duals championships here Saturday and finished tied for fifth place out of eight teams that made the finals. Oglethorpe County won the state title. The event drew huge crowds to the new LC gym.

There is more on tap this week as Lamar hosts the traditional area championships Thursday beginning at about 4:30 p.m.
