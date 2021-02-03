The LC wrestling team hosted the Class AA state duals championships here Saturday and finished tied for fifth place out of eight teams that made the finals. Oglethorpe County won the state title. The event drew huge crowds to the new LC gym.
There is more on tap this week as Lamar hosts the traditional area championships Thursday beginning at about 4:30 p.m.
Trojan Christian Bostic (left) is shown pinning an opponent during the Class AA state duals meet here Saturday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: More wrestling on tap at LC gym
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks