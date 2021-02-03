Damage to multiple graves in the Crawley Cemetery on Old Hwy. 41 North near the burned out Lighthouse location was discovered over the weekend. Multiple headstones were heavily damaged. Sheriff Brad White reported Monday the damage appears to be accidental.
“It looks like somebody ran off the road and into the cemetery. We have some parts from the vehicle and are working to figure out the make and model of the car then we will go from there,” the sheriff said.
UPDATE: The truck involved in this incident has been impounded. Sheriff Brad White reported Wednesday afternoon his office received several tips and found the truck in the backyard of a home on Brown Springs Road. "The driver is out of state and we expect him to turn himself in on Friday," the sheriff said. Possible charges include leaving the scene of an accident and striking a fixed object.
Photo: Walter Geiger
