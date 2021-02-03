The Red Cross Blood Drive held here Jan. 28 was deemed a success by Charles Glass who spearheads collection efforts here.
“Last year we got 44 units at our January drive. The Red Cross set our goal for this month at 46 units. We collected 53 units. We had seven Power Red donors, our most ever,” Glass reported.
The drive was sponsored by the Rotary Club, Women’s League and First United Methodist Church. The next drive is set for March 25.
Blood drive a success
