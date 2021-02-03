Counting your blessings

The further good news is that the medical professionals are confident that, with the help of physical therapy, I should be able to recover most of my lost functionalities (I could have just said “function,” but I wanted to demonstrate that I can still use a word like “functionality,” thereby proving the intactness of my mental faculties). The main function I need to recover is the use of my right hand. It’s hard to use what you can’t feel. Also, when I tell my brain to do something with my right hand, it responds as if it were a stubborn four-year-old child—no is its favorite word.
I am counting my blessings and naming them one by one. I am blessed to live in a time when tests can be done, medicines can be prescribed, and therapies can be applied to identify and treat strokes. I am blessed to live near a major medical center and teaching hospital. I am blessed to have health insurance. I am blessed to have a solid support system made up of people who care about me and stand with me. I am blessed to know that the Lord is with me no matter what happens.
I am blessed that our Sleep Number Bed replacement remote arrived the same day I got home from the hospital. That one probably needs explaining. Our remote had stopped working a few days before my expected trip to the hospital, so we had to order a new one. Meanwhile, our bed kept getting flatter and flatter. Now, as you may be aware, hospital beds such as the one I had just spent three nights on aren’t comfortable. So having our replacement remote awaiting us when we returned home was a blessing. The blessing was tempered by my inability to get the remote to work. But then a nice lady we reached in customer service walked us through the process, so the blessing was restored.
Yes, I am counting my blessings. They are numerous. But I can’t help thinking about people who aren’t similarly blessed. I especially can’t help thinking about people who don’t have good access to quality medical care and to health insurance. Since I often try to address current issues in this space and would prefer that even a column as personal as this one not be all about me, let me say that access to quality health care is a human right and that every American should have access to affordable health insurance.
Blessings are more fun to count when everybody has them.