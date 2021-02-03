One lifeflighted after Jackson Road crash

One person was lifeflighted to a trauma center and three others transported by ambulance after a serious collision on Jackson Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The collision involved a Ram 2500 pickup truck and a Toyota Camry. The most seriously injured patient was flown out from an LZ at Lilla Baptist Church.
Jackson Road was closed from Howard Road to the intersection of the Hwy. 36 East and the Hwy. 36 Bypass.
The crash scene on Jackson Road. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
