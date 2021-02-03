/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The crash scene on Jackson Road. (Photos: Walter Geiger)

One lifeflighted after Jackson Road crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, February 3. 2021
One person was lifeflighted to a trauma center and three others transported by ambulance after a serious collision on Jackson Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The collision involved a Ram 2500 pickup truck and a Toyota Camry. The most seriously injured patient was flown out from an LZ at Lilla Baptist Church.

Jackson Road was closed from Howard Road to the intersection of the Hwy. 36 East and the Hwy. 36 Bypass.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette