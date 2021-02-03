UPDATE (8:15 a.m., Feb. 4):
From the Georgia State Patrol:
The driver of the Ram 2500, Terry Brown, 50, of Hinesville, Ga., has been charged with DUI, suspended license, failure to maintain lane and no seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to Upsopn Regional Medical Center.
Brown was northbound on Jackson Road when he crossed the center line and struck an embankment. The truck overturned in the southbound lane where it was struck in the rear by the Camry which was southbound.
The driver of the Camry, Patricia Harris, 67, of Barnesville, was taken to Spalding Regional Medical Center Regional by ambulance. She was not charged.
The front seat passenger in the Camry, Chloe Foster, 9, of Barnesville, was not wearing a seat belt. She was life flighted to Egleston in Atlanta. According to family members, Chloe suffered facial and mouth injuries and had a laceration of her liver. She is recuperating and may return home today.
The passenger in the back seat of the Camry, Ivan Williams, 9, of Barnesville, was also not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.
•••••••••
Original coverage:
One person was lifeflighted to a trauma center and three others transported by ambulance after a serious collision on Jackson Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The collision involved a Ram 2500 pickup truck and a Toyota Camry. The most seriously injured patient was flown out from an LZ at Lilla Baptist Church.
Jackson Road was closed from Howard Road to the intersection of the Hwy. 36 East and the Hwy. 36 Bypass.
The crash scene on Jackson Road. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
Updated: One lifeflighted after Jackson Road crash; one driver charged with DUI
