Collis Linwood Vining of Culloden, GA passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
He was born October 16, 1937 in Spalding County, Georgia. He was a graduate of Milner High School, Milner GA. He worked in sales for Oscar Meyer Company.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hugh and Polly Vining and a brother, Leroy Vining.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Jean Oxford Vining, his son Randy Vining, his daughter Fay McDaniel, two grandchildren, Georgia Hooks and Matthew Joseph Hill. He is also survived by two stepchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be set at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Culloden Schoolhouse Fund, PO Box 38, Culloden, GA, 31016.
