The LC wrestling team hosted the area traditionals here last Thursday and emerged with a large contingent of qualifiers for state. The state traditional meet begins Tuesday at the Macon Coliseum.
The Trojans are sending 10 boys who won their weight classifications and two who finished as runners-up.
The champions advancing (weight class) are Nathan Hammock (106), Hunter Hammock (113), Sam Blevins (126), Braydon Pines (132), Elias Browning (138), Levi Banks (145), Chaz Hammock (152), Cayden Sloan (160), Travis Jones (170), and Christian Bostic (195).
Runners up advancing are Kendall Jones (182) and James Gilroy (220).
Eight Lady Trojans also qualified and will go to state. They are Breanna Turner, Mariyah Zavala, Kate English, Autumn Vaughn, Geisel Williams, Elizabeth Schrieber, Leia English and Heather St. Clair.
LC's Braydon Pines in action at the state duals here Jan. 30. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC wrestling sending huge contingent to state championships
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks