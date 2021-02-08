Agnes (Aggie) Smith was born June 15, 1933 in Barnesville, Georgia to Walter and Vannie Martin. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at her home on February 1, 2021.
Agnes was preceded in death, brothers, Eugene Martin, Walter Martin, Janie Martin, J.H. Martin and Geroge Martin, and sisters, Helen Woodard, Frances Hutto, Lou Piper.
Agnes is survived by husband Broadus L. Smith, sister Annette Andrews, children Patricia Ann Whatley and her husband Gerald M. Whatley, Janice Leigh Casto, and her husband Steve Casto, Donna Smith and Greg Jackson. Grandchildren Kelly King Widner and her husband Russell Widner, Thomas Wylly King and Chloe Myers, Kristin Whatley and her husband Wesley Hearn, great grandchild Nora Wren Widner. As well as brother-in-law Edward Piper and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two very special ladies, Tammy Bunn and Melissa Waltman, who loved and cared for her and to whom we will be eternally grateful.
Agnes graduated from Milner High School in 1951 where she excelled playing basketball and softball. Her basketball team went to State Tournament her last two years in school.
She was an avid sports fan of the University of Georgia with her favorite coaches being Vince Dooley and Andy Landers.
Agnes married her high school sweetheart Broadus L. Smith on August 4, 1955.
She had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Griffin, Georgia since 1974.
She stayed home raising her three children and after that she had her lawn service of which she was extremely proud and worked for many customers.
She was an excellent wife and mother to her family. She will remain in our hearts forever.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. Dr. John Maddux will officiate.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.