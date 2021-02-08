Mr. Thomas Eugene Martin, age 68 of Milner, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Mr. Martin was born on Sunday, January 25, 1953 to Helen Bethune Martin and the late Elijah Jackson Martin, Jr. He was formerly employed as an Assistant Manager with the Coca-Cola Company, as well as the Country Kitchen with his family and Onsite RIS. He enjoyed visiting the mountains; was a member of Milner United Methodist Church.
Mr. Martin is survived by Samatha Hofer and her daughters, Katie and Kristian and her grandson, Hunter; his daughter, Jennifer Combs; son, Jamie Martin; grandson, Blake Martin; mother, Helen Bethune Martin, siblings, Jack and Beverly Martin, Alice and Bob Beauchamp, Mitch Martin, Anita and Bruce Carter; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service for Mr. Thomas Martin will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Chip Garrison officiating. Friends may visit the family following the service, at his mother’s home; 269 Martin Dairy Rd., Milner, GA 30257. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a food bank of your choice.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Martin family.
