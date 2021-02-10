Pre-K packets for Lamar County Primary School will be available starting February 16 at the primary school. The packets will be in a bin in front of the Lamar County Primary School at 154 Burnette Rd.
Registration will begin at the primary school on Monday, March 8 and every Monday thereafter in March (March 8, March 15, March 22, and March 29 only). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on March 29, 2021. At that time, if we do not have 132 students, it will become a first come, first served registration.
We will be checking temperatures at the door. All parents are required to wear a mask. Due to Covid-19, we are only allowing the parent into the building to register the child. Please leave all children at home. If you are sick with any cold symptoms, please wait until the next Monday. Lottery, if necessary, will be held Wednesday, April 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building located beside the primary school.
If 132 students are registered for the Pre-K program on March 29, then it will not be necessary to have the lottery to draw numbers.
Children must turn 4 years old on or before September 1, 2021 to be age-eligible for the program.
If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Stephanie Nash at the Lamar County Primary School at 770-358-8661.
Pre-K packets available Feb. 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks