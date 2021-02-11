Mr. Paul Lester Coleman, age 66 passed away unexpectedly at his home in Barnesville, GA on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Mr. Coleman was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, June 7, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. Coleman and Mildred M. Coleman. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army and a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division. He worked over 40 years as a Sales Engineer for Industrial Compressors. He made an impact on all that he met with his contagious smile, helpful attitude and unyielding commitment. In short, he was “Perfectly Paul.”
Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 15 years, Dona Coleman. His Children and their spouses, Vanessa and Richard Cranford, Christi and Kevin Worely, Anthony and Katie Green. His Grandchildren, Austin, Maria and Coleman Conner, Denver, Ryan, Collin, Dona-Rosalia, Anthony, Caitlin, Hazel and Hampton. His Great-grandchildren Holdyn, Lawson and Lila. His sister Glenda Stiles and her children, Kim, Teresa, and Karla and families. His brother, Thomas and Patricia Coleman and their children Thomas and Allison and families.
A funeral service for Mr. Paul Lester Coleman will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel located at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Coleman family.
