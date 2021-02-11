Ricky C. Corley of Barnesville, Ga. our son, father, and grandad went home to be with the Lord February 9, 2021.
Ricky C. Corley of Barnesville, Ga. our son, father, and grandad went home to be with the Lord February 9, 2021. He was born April 22, 1954. He is predeceased by his father John C. Corley and brother Gary Corley.
He is survived by his mom Leugin Davis Corley; significant other Bonnie Jo Digby; his son Dustin Corley, wife Camila, and grandson Kelton; Sheena Corley and grandson John; uncles Pete McCain, Donald Corley and wife Wynette, Kenneth Corley and wife Laverne. Ricky worked alongside his parents John (J.C) and Leugin Corley at their family business Corley Tire Company for many years. He then worked for Cronic Chevrolet for 14 years. He was a long-time member of First Methodist Church of Barnesville. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was one of the most kind and helpful men.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, immediately followed by a funeral service.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Corley family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.